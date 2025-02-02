Ryan Lindgren News: Puts up helper in loss

Lindgren notched an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins.

Lindgren has four helpers over his last eight contests. He continues to be steady on the blue line for both offense and defense, though he is minus-3 over the last two games. The 26-year-old blueliner is at 13 points, 32 shots on net, 52 hits, 87 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 46 appearances this season.