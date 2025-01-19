Ryan Lindgren News: Records helper in overtime loss

Lindgren notched an assist in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Lindgren has two helpers over his last three contests and a total of five assists through 10 outings in January. The 26-year-old usually isn't this productive on offense, but he's in a top-four role that gives him enough playing time to share the ice with the Rangers' top players. He's at 11 points, 29 shots on net, 51 hits, 80 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 41 appearances.