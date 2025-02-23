Ryan Lindgren News: Registers two helpers Sunday

Lindgren delivered two even-strength assists, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-3 win over Pittsburgh.

Lindgren produced secondary helpers on goals by Jimmy Vesey and J.T. Miller in the final stanza. This was Lindgren's first multi-point effort since Jan. 5 and second of the campaign. The left-shot blueliner is up to two goals, 17 points, 34 PIM, 39 shots on goal, 57 hits and 99 blocked shots through 52 outings. The 27-year-old is just two points shy of setting a new career high in his seventh NHL season.