Ryan Lomberg News: Ends dry spell with helper

Lomberg notched an assist and five PIM in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Wild.

Lomberg snapped a 14-game slump when he set up a Clark Bishop tally in the third period. Lomberg also fought Jakub Lauko in the second period. Never one to avoid a fight, Lomberg has 77 hits and 49 PIM as well as five points and 32 shots on net across 45 appearances this season. The 30-year-old winger has been firmly on the Flames' fourth line for the bulk of the campaign.