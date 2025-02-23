Ryan Lomberg News: Manages assist Sunday

Lomberg recorded an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Lomberg ended an eight-game point drought with the helper. The 30-year-old winger continues to fill a fourth-line role, providing a bit of grit and energy at the bottom of the Flames' lineup. He's hardly done anything on offense with six points over 54 outings, but he's added 84 hits, 53 PIM, 47 shots on net and a minus-3 rating.