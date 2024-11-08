Ryan Lomberg News: Offers assist in overtime loss

Lomberg recorded an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

The helper was Lomberg's second of the campaign, snapping a seven-game slump. The 29-year-old winger is in the lineup for energy and toughness, though he's gone two games without a hit. He's added seven shots on net, 28 hits, 11 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 14 contests as a fixture on the Flames' fourth line.