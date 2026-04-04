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Ryan Lomberg News: Playing time trending down

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Lomberg was a healthy scratch for the fifth straight game in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.

The Flames have gotten a look at Matvei Gridin in the lineup, leaving Lomberg out for 11 of the team's last 13 contests. The 31-year-old Lomberg probably wouldn't be the first choice to rotate in currently, as Aydar Suniev and Brennan Othmann are both younger options to fill a spot on the wings, as well as Tyson Gross, who can play center. Lomberg has nine points, 129 hits, 59 PIM and 53 shots on net over 57 appearances this season, and it would be surprising to see him get much of a chance to add to those totals.

Ryan Lomberg
Calgary Flames
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