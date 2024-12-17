Fantasy Hockey
Ryan Lomberg headshot

Ryan Lomberg News: Pots first goal of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 17, 2024 at 9:53pm

Lomberg scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Lomberg netted his first goal of the campaign at 17:19 of the second period. He's been a fixture on the Flames' fourth line, but he mostly just chips in with physical play, though Lomberg has two points over his last four games. The winger is at four points, 19 shots on net, 52 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 30 appearances this season.

Ryan Lomberg
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
