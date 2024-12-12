Fantasy Hockey
Ryan Lomberg News: Practicing Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Lomberg (personal) is at morning practice Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Lomberg missed the last two games awaiting the birth of his third child as the Flames were on the road. Lomberg snapped a 12-game pointless streak in his last game, picking up an assist in a 4-3 loss to St. Louis on Dec. 5. Overall, the feisty forward has three helpers in 27 games with the Flames this season. Look for Lomberg to see fourth-line duty versus Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Ryan Lomberg
Calgary Flames
