Ryan Lomberg News: Produces helper Thursday

Lomberg picked up an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

Lomberg ended a 12-game point drought with the helper on Jakob Pelletier's first-period goal. The 29-year-old Lomberg has held down a steady fourth-line role as an energy player and physical presence. He's at just three assists with 49 hits, 22 PIM, 17 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 27 appearances, production too low to be considered in most fantasy formats.