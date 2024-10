Lomberg notched an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Penguins.

Lomberg earned his first point of the season by helping out on Rasmus Andersson's first-period tally. The 29-year-old Lomberg has been a fixture on the Flames' fourth line to begin his second stint with the franchise. He's picked up 16 hits, three shots on net, two PIM and a plus-3 rating over six outings, production too low to help in the majority of fantasy formats.