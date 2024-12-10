Ryan Lomberg News: Still unavailable Tuesday
Lomberg (personal) will not be in the lineup versus the Predators on Tuesday.
Lomberg is currently mired in a season-long goal drought, having failed to find the back of the net in 27 games this year while adding just three helpers. The 30-year-old winger has reached the 20-point mark just once in his career and probably shouldn't be expected to produce at that level this year either.
