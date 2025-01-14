Fantasy Hockey
Ryan McDonagh headshot

Ryan McDonagh Injury: Injured in Tuesday's contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

McDonagh took a puck to the face and didn't finish Tuesday's game versus the Bruins, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

McDonagh ended up with 14:38 of ice time prior to his exit. The 35-year-old's status was not updated after the contest. If McDonagh can't play Thursday against the Ducks, the Lightning will likely need to make a roster move for a defenseman.

Ryan McDonagh
Tampa Bay Lightning
