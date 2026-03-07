Ryan McDonagh headshot

Ryan McDonagh News: First goal since December

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

McDonagh scored a goal in a 5-2 win over Toronto on Saturday.

It was McDonagh's first goal in 11 games, a span that was interrupted by a five-week injury absence. His last goal came on Dec. 20, 2025. McDonagh has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 28 games. He also has 42 blocks.

Ryan McDonagh
Tampa Bay Lightning
