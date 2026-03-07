Ryan McDonagh News: First goal since December
McDonagh scored a goal in a 5-2 win over Toronto on Saturday.
It was McDonagh's first goal in 11 games, a span that was interrupted by a five-week injury absence. His last goal came on Dec. 20, 2025. McDonagh has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 28 games. He also has 42 blocks.
