Ryan McDonagh News: Helpers in back-to-back games

McDonagh logged an assist in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.

McDonagh has a helper in consecutive contests, the first time in 2024-25 he's found the scoresheet in back-to-back games. The 35-year-old defenseman is up to four assists through 11 outings this season. He's also recorded 25 blocked shots, nine shots on net and a plus-9 rating as a shutdown blueliner on the second pairing.