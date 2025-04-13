Ryan McDonagh News: Lights lamp Sunday

McDonagh scored a goal in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Sabres.

McDonagh has two goals and six assists over his last 10 contests. The 35-year-old has continued to chip in offense from a top-four role despite rarely seeing power-play time. For the season, the defenseman is at four goals, 31 points, 77 shots on net, 151 blocked shots and an NHL-best plus-44 rating, which is also the best plus-minus rating of his career.