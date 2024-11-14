Fantasy Hockey
Ryan McDonagh News: Logs assist in win

Published on November 14, 2024

McDonagh notched an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

McDonagh snapped a three-game dry spell when he helped out on a Jake Guentzel tally in the first period. The 35-year-old McDonagh is up to five helpers in 15 contests, and he's added 31 blocked shots, 14 shots on goal and a plus-11 rating. He's a defensive specialist who can chip in some extra offense, so he may have viability in deeper fantasy formats.

