Ryan McDonagh headshot

Ryan McDonagh News: Monster blocks against Caps

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

McDonagh put up five blocks in a 3-1 win over the Capitals on Saturday.

McDonagh recently put up five points (one goal, four assists) on a five-game run earlier in February, but that's not the kind of value he brings to fantasy today. He has 115 blocks this season and is on pace for 160. And he leads the league with a plus-35 rating. McDonagh's game has evolved over time, but he continues to bring value to formats that use these secondary categories.

