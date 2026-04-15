Ryan McDonagh News: Not playing Wednesday
McDonagh (rest) won't play Wednesday versus the Rangers, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.
McDonagh will get some rest rather than playing in the regular-season finale. Over 48 games this campaign, he had 21 points and 76 blocked shots. He should be fine for the start of the playoffs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan McDonagh See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week89 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week96 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Category Five Hurricanes108 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Pettersson Getting Better141 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 24142 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan McDonagh See More