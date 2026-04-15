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Ryan McDonagh News: Not playing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2026 at 4:35pm

McDonagh (rest) won't play Wednesday versus the Rangers, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

McDonagh will get some rest rather than playing in the regular-season finale. Over 48 games this campaign, he had 21 points and 76 blocked shots. He should be fine for the start of the playoffs.

Ryan McDonagh
Tampa Bay Lightning
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