Ryan McDonagh News: Ready for Game 1
McDonagh (rest) was at practice Friday and will suit up for Game 1 versus Montreal on Sunday, according to Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com.
McDonagh saw action in only 48 regular-season games, tallying six times while adding 15 assists. He missed 33 games in the middle of the season with an undisclosed injury. He is expected to line up alongside Erik Cernak on the second defensive pairing.
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