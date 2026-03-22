Ryan McDonagh News: Scores in Sunday's overtime loss
McDonagh scored a goal in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.
McDonagh opened the scoring 7:25 into the game. He's earned three points over 11 outings in March. McDonagh isn't adding much offense, but he remains a reliable shutdown blueliner. He has six goals, eight assists, 32 shots on net, 57 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating over 36 appearances this season.
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