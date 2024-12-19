Ryan McLeod Injury: Questionable Friday

McLeod (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision versus Toronto on Friday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

McLeod is one of the few bright spots for the Sabres this season as the 25-year-old former Oiler has six goals and 15 points with a plus-1 rating across 32 games this season. Should McLeod be unable to play, look for Sam Lafferty (lower body) to return to the lineup.