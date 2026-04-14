Ryan McLeod News: Deposits late goal in win
McLeod tallied a goal in Monday's 5-1 win over Chicago.
McLeod tacked on an insurance goal in Monday's matchup with less than two minutes to play. With the twine finder, he now has 14 goals, 54 points, 90 shots on net and 34 blocked shots across 81 games this season. His consistency this year has elevated him to a new career high in points, using Monday's goal to boost him past the 53 points he tallied across 79 games a year ago. He should continue to make an impact for the Sabres in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in his role as the team's second-line center.
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