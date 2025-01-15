Ryan McLeod News: Earns hat trick in unique way

McLeod scored three goals, took three shots on net, added two PIM, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

McLeod's third goal was awarded after he was interfered with while going for an empty-netter. There was some question after the contest if the goal belonged to McLeod or Tage Thompson, but it was eventually officially ruled to go to McLeod, giving him a hat trick. The 25-year-old has a pair of three-point efforts over his last three outings, and he's up to 10 goals, 24 points, 47 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 44 appearances.