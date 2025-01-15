Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan McLeod headshot

Ryan McLeod News: Earns hat trick in unique way

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

McLeod scored three goals, took three shots on net, added two PIM, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

McLeod's third goal was awarded after he was interfered with while going for an empty-netter. There was some question after the contest if the goal belonged to McLeod or Tage Thompson, but it was eventually officially ruled to go to McLeod, giving him a hat trick. The 25-year-old has a pair of three-point efforts over his last three outings, and he's up to 10 goals, 24 points, 47 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 44 appearances.

Ryan McLeod
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now