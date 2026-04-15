Ryan McLeod headshot

Ryan McLeod News: Exiting lineup Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

McLeod (rest) won't play Wednesday versus the Stars, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

McLeod won't play in the regular-season finale. He'll end the campaign with a career-high 54 points (14 goals, 40 assists) as well as a plus-25 rating over 81 contests. Expect McLeod to be back in a middle-six role to start the playoffs.

Ryan McLeod
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan McLeod See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan McLeod See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
5 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
12 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
19 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
26 days ago
Category Targets: Additions for the Home Stretch
NHL
Category Targets: Additions for the Home Stretch
Author Image
Corey Abbott
30 days ago