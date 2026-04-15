Ryan McLeod News: Exiting lineup Wednesday
McLeod (rest) won't play Wednesday versus the Stars, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.
McLeod won't play in the regular-season finale. He'll end the campaign with a career-high 54 points (14 goals, 40 assists) as well as a plus-25 rating over 81 contests. Expect McLeod to be back in a middle-six role to start the playoffs.
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