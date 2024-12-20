Ryan McLeod News: Expected to play

McLeod (undisclosed) is expected to be in the lineup for Friday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

McLeod was considered a game-time decision, but it looks like he'll center the fourth line in this contest. He has not missed a game this year, racking up 15 points over 32 appearances. Nicolas Aube-Kubel is expected to serve as a healthy scratch.