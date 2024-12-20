Fantasy Hockey
Ryan McLeod headshot

Ryan McLeod News: Expected to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

McLeod (undisclosed) is expected to be in the lineup for Friday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

McLeod was considered a game-time decision, but it looks like he'll center the fourth line in this contest. He has not missed a game this year, racking up 15 points over 32 appearances. Nicolas Aube-Kubel is expected to serve as a healthy scratch.

Ryan McLeod
Buffalo Sabres
