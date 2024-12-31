Fantasy Hockey
Ryan McLeod

Ryan McLeod News: Gathers assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

McLeod put up an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.

McLeod has been on the fourth line lately, but it looks like he's getting more comfortable with that role. He has a helper in three of the last four contests, and while he's gone 20 games without a goal, he has six assists over his last 11 outings. For the season, the 25-year-old center has produced six goals, 12 assists, 35 shots on on net and an even plus-minus rating across 38 appearances.

Ryan McLeod
Buffalo Sabres

