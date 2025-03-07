Ryan McLeod News: Generates two helpers in loss

McLeod registered two assists in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Lightning.

McLeod set up goals by Rasmus Dahlin and Peyton Krebs in the first period. The 25-year-old McLeod has had occasional top-six chances this season and led all Sabres forwards with 21:38 of ice time Thursday, but he was listed on the third line to start the game. He's now at 33 points, including career highs in goals (14) and assists (19) while adding 60 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 58 appearances.