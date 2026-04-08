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Ryan McLeod News: Goal, assist in Wednesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

McLeod scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

McLeod opened the scoring at 4:40 of the first period and set up Jason Zucker's game-winner in the third. The 26-year-old McLeod had gone 16 games without a goal, supplying seven assists and just 10 shots on net in that span. Despite the shaky offense, he's maintained a second-line role. He's now at 13 goals, 53 points, 89 shots on net and a plus-23 rating over 79 appearances, matching his career-high point total from last year.

Ryan McLeod
Buffalo Sabres
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