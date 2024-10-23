Ryan McLeod News: Goal streak at four games

McLeod scored a goal and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Stars.

McLeod has scored in four straight games, and his point streak is at five contests. The 25-year-old appears to have just needed some time to build chemistry with his new teammates. McLeod saw a season-high 18:35 of ice time Tuesday, and while none of it came on the power play, if his offense stays strong, he'll get more chances there as well. He has five points, 10 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through eight appearances.