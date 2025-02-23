Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan McLeod headshot

Ryan McLeod News: Lights lamp twice in big win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

McLeod scored two goals in Saturday's 8-2 win over the Rangers.

The 25-year-old center pocketed the Sabres' fourth and seventh goals in the rout. Despite missing three games in late January due to an upper-body injury, McLeod is having his most productive stretch of the season -- over his last 11 appearances, he's delivered eight of his 14 goals on the campaign, and 12 of his 30 points.

Ryan McLeod
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now