Ryan McLeod News: Opens scoring with shortie
McLeod scored a shorthanded goal, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.
McLeod had gone 14 contests without a goal, but he picked up 12 assists in that span. The 26-year-old's steady all-around play has kept him in a second-line role despite the lack of goals. For the season, he's produced 12 goals, 44 points (six on the power play, six shorthanded), 77 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and a plus-23 rating. His career high of 53 points was set in 79 outings in 2024-25, and he could surpass that mark with a strong finish this year.
