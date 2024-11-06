Ryan McLeod News: Picks up pair of assists

McLeod notched two assists, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

McLeod has three helpers over three games in November, but he's yet to take a shot on goal this month. The 25-year-old's effort Tuesday was his first multi-point performance this season. He has four goals, four helpers, 11 shots on net, eight hits, six blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 13 contests, primarily playing on the third line.