Ryan McLeod News: Picks up pair of assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

McLeod notched two assists, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

McLeod has three helpers over three games in November, but he's yet to take a shot on goal this month. The 25-year-old's effort Tuesday was his first multi-point performance this season. He has four goals, four helpers, 11 shots on net, eight hits, six blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 13 contests, primarily playing on the third line.

