Ryan McLeod News: Pockets helper Saturday

McLeod logged an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Predators.

McLeod helped out on Rasmus Dahlin's tally in the first period. With four points over his last five games, McLeod is doing pretty well while handling a top-six role in recent contests. The 25-year-old led the Sabres' forwards with 21:09 of ice time Saturday. He's at 28 points -- two shy of matching his career high from 81 regular-season outings with the Oilers last year -- and he's added 54 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 51 appearances in 2024-25.