Ryan McLeod News: Puts away empty-netter

McLeod scored a shorthanded empty-net goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

McLeod is up to three goals and seven assists over his last six contests. The 25-year-old has emerged as a reliable all-situations player in 2024-25, with more shorthanded points (five) than power-play points (two). He's at 19 goals, 48 points, 85 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating through 71 outings overall.