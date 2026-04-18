Ryan McLeod News: Ready to rock

McLeod (rest) was at practice Saturday and will return to action for Game 1 versus Boston on Sunday, per Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News.

McLeod missed his first game of the regular season Wednesday and ended the 2025-26 campaign with 14 goals and 54 points. He will center the second line, heading into the playoffs. between Jack Quinn and Jason Zucker, as well as seeing second-unit power-play time.