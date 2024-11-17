Ryan McLeod News: Scores in loss to Flyers
McLeod scored a goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.
McLeod found the back of the net in the dying stages of the third period, but his goal wasn't enough to spark a comeback. The playmaker has only two goals in eight appearances in November but has found a way to stay productive, notching points in five of those eight contests while dishing five assists over that span.
