Ryan McLeod headshot

Ryan McLeod News: Scores in loss to Flyers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 17, 2024 at 8:28am

McLeod scored a goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.

McLeod found the back of the net in the dying stages of the third period, but his goal wasn't enough to spark a comeback. The playmaker has only two goals in eight appearances in November but has found a way to stay productive, notching points in five of those eight contests while dishing five assists over that span.

Ryan McLeod
Buffalo Sabres
