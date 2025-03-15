Fantasy Hockey
Ryan McLeod headshot

Ryan McLeod News: Three-game point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

McLeod scored a goal Saturday in a 4-3 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

McLeod took a stretch pass at the offensive blue line at the mid-point of the second period and carried it to the left circle before wiring it five-hole past Adin Hill. It was his first goal in 10 games. McLeod does have three points (one goal, two helpers) on a three-game scoring streak and five points in his last five contests. He continues to build on new career marks in goals (15), assists (21) and points (36). McLeod's 21.4 shooting percentage is well above his career average (13.9), so his goal pace will slow. But a 40-point season is well within reach.

