Ryan McLeod News: Three helpers in loss

McLeod picked up three assists, one on the power play and one shorthanded, in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Flyers.

The 25-year-old center collected a helper in each period in addition to one in each situation. McLeod has been hot in March, and over the last 12 games he's produced three goals and 15 points. With 10 games left on the schedule for the Sabres, McLeod sits three tallies shy of his first career 20-goal campaign, and four points away from reaching 50 for the first time.