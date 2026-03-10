Ryan McLeod headshot

Ryan McLeod News: Three helpers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2026 at 10:37pm

McLeod had three assists in a 6-3 win over the Sharks on Tuesday.

McLeod has four assists over his last two games and six points, including five assists, over his last five games. His 48 points (12 goals, 36 assists) in 65 games put McLeod on pace for his first-ever 60-point season. He's been a strong fit on the second line, and his leadership has been in invaluable to the Sabres.

Ryan McLeod
Buffalo Sabres
