Ryan McLeod News: Three helpers in win
McLeod had three assists in a 6-3 win over the Sharks on Tuesday.
McLeod has four assists over his last two games and six points, including five assists, over his last five games. His 48 points (12 goals, 36 assists) in 65 games put McLeod on pace for his first-ever 60-point season. He's been a strong fit on the second line, and his leadership has been in invaluable to the Sabres.
