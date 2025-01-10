Ryan McLeod News: Three-point effort Thursday

McLeod scored a goal and added two assists in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Senators.

After helping to set up Jack Quinn for a pair of first-period tallies, McLeod wrapped up the scoring with a fluky goal midway through the second period -- he fired a pass toward a streaking Zach Benson, only for the puck to deflect off Thomas Chabot's leg and go top shelf over Anton Forsberg. It was McLeod's first multi-point performance since Dec. 9, and the 25-year-old center snapped a 23-game goal drought in the process. On the season he's collected seven goals and 21 points in 42 appearances, putting him on pace to top the career-best 30 points he produced in 2023-24.