Ryan McLeod News: Two points in win

McLeod deposited a goal on his only shot and added a helper Thursday in a 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.

McLeod slotted in on the top line for Thursday's contest as a result of Tage Thompson being sidelined with a lower-body injury. McLeod scored his fifth goal of the season in the opening frame before setting up Alex Tuch's game-tying marker in the third period. After garnering five points over 10 games in October, McLeod has picked up the pace in November by producing six points (one goal) across seven contests. Overall, the 25-year-old has provided five goals, six assists and a plus-7 rating through 17 outings.