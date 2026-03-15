Ryan Nugent-Hopkins headshot

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins News: Back in action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Nugent-Hopkins (personal) is suiting up for Sunday's home matchup against Nashville, per Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Nugent-Hopkins will skate on the third line with Jason Dickinson and Jack Roslovic on Sunday after missing Friday's game in St. Louis. The 32-year-old Nugent-Hopkins has put up 17 goals, 50 points, 102 shots and a minus-8 rating through 57 appearances in 2025-26.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
Edmonton Oilers
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