Ryan Nugent-Hopkins News: Back in action
Nugent-Hopkins (personal) is suiting up for Sunday's home matchup against Nashville, per Tony Brar of Oilers TV.
Nugent-Hopkins will skate on the third line with Jason Dickinson and Jack Roslovic on Sunday after missing Friday's game in St. Louis. The 32-year-old Nugent-Hopkins has put up 17 goals, 50 points, 102 shots and a minus-8 rating through 57 appearances in 2025-26.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Nugent-Hopkins See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 132 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 132 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 87 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 312 days ago
-
NHL Trade Tips
NHL Trade Tips: Olympic Break39 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Nugent-Hopkins See More