Ryan Nugent-Hopkins News: Back in action

Nugent-Hopkins (personal) is suiting up for Sunday's home matchup against Nashville, per Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Nugent-Hopkins will skate on the third line with Jason Dickinson and Jack Roslovic on Sunday after missing Friday's game in St. Louis. The 32-year-old Nugent-Hopkins has put up 17 goals, 50 points, 102 shots and a minus-8 rating through 57 appearances in 2025-26.