Ryan Nugent-Hopkins headshot

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins News: Finds twine on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Nugent-Hopkins scored a power-play goal and placed three shots on net in Tuesday's 5-3 win over San Jose.

Within minutes of San Jose's opening goal, Nugent-Hopkins responded with an equalizer, which he scored on a power play. Overall, the 32-year-old winger is up to 18 goals, 51 points, 106 shots on net and 25 blocked shots across 59 games this season. Since the Olympic break, he's been solid offensively with five goals and six points over 10 games. With Leon Draisaitl (lower body) set to miss the remainder of the regular season, Nugent-Hopkins will likely be relied upon for offensive production both at even strength and on the power play. He holds solid fantasy value with a high ceiling for the remainder of the regular season.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
Edmonton Oilers
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