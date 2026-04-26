Ryan Nugent-Hopkins News: Finds twine on power play
Nugent-Hopkins scored a power-play goal and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks in Game 4.
Nugent-Hopkins has gotten on the scoresheet in the last three games, earning two goals and an assist. That's all of his offense this postseason, and he's added four shots on net, four blocked shots, three hits and a minus-1 rating over four contests in this first-round series. The Oilers have tried a few different line combinations -- Nugent-Hopkins started this game on the third line after previously playing on the top line -- but they haven't been able to keep pace with the Ducks most of the time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Nugent-Hopkins See More
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet12 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Players Without a Stanley Cup Ring: The 2026 Playoff Edition13 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 1345 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 1345 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 850 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Nugent-Hopkins See More