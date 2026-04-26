Ryan Nugent-Hopkins headshot

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins News: Finds twine on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Nugent-Hopkins scored a power-play goal and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks in Game 4.

Nugent-Hopkins has gotten on the scoresheet in the last three games, earning two goals and an assist. That's all of his offense this postseason, and he's added four shots on net, four blocked shots, three hits and a minus-1 rating over four contests in this first-round series. The Oilers have tried a few different line combinations -- Nugent-Hopkins started this game on the third line after previously playing on the top line -- but they haven't been able to keep pace with the Ducks most of the time.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
Edmonton Oilers
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