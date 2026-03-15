Ryan Nugent-Hopkins headshot

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins News: Game-time decision Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2026 at 11:38am

Nugent-Hopkins (personal) will be a game-time decision Sunday against the Predators, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Nugent-Hopkins missed Friday's game against the Blues, and his status for Sunday is up in the air after he didn't participate in line rushes during the morning skate. The 32-year-old has enjoyed another solid season, registering 50 points (17 goals, 33 assists) in 57 games. Matt Savoie has seen a big bump in usage during Nugent-Hopkins' absence, playing on the top line with Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
Edmonton Oilers
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