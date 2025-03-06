Ryan Nugent-Hopkins News: Logs power-play helper

Nugent-Hopkins notched a power-play assist and three hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens.

The helper snapped a four-game point drought for Nugent-Hopkins. Despite his lack of offense lately, he remains in a top-six role -- he saw a hefty 22:42 of ice time Thursday and has been over the 20-minute mark in three of his last four games. For the season, the 31-year-old has had a somewhat disappoint output, producing 38 points, 118 shots on net, 39 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 61 appearances. He won't match last year's 67-point campaign, but the 50-point mark is still within reach.