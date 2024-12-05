Ryan Nugent-Hopkins News: Logs two helpers

Nugent-Hopkins posted two assists, including one on the power play, and four shots on goal in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Nugent-Hopkins has multiple points in two of his last three contests. The 31-year-old forward also earned his first power-play point since Nov. 9 versus the Canucks in this contest. For the season, the winger is up to four goals, 10 helpers (four on the power play), 57 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating across 26 appearances. Nugent-Hopkins remains in a top-six role, but his current pace would put him below the 50-point mark for the first time in a full season since 2017-18.