Ryan Nugent-Hopkins News: Notches two points

Nugent-Hopkins tallied a goal, a power-play assist and a blocked shot during Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Capitals.

Nugent-Hopkins netted his 16th goal of the season too late for the Oilers to mount a comebac. The first overall pick from the 2011 NHL Entry Draft has been one of the Oilers most consistent producers in recent weeks with nine goals and 18 points in his last 21 games. A return to a top-six role would be welcome, but Nugent-Hopkins will continue to be a worthwhile fantasy play as long as he's getting exposure to the top power-play unit alongside the likes of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.