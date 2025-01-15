Ryan Nugent-Hopkins News: One of each in win

Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Wild.

Nugent-Hopkins earned his first multi-point effort since Dec. 14. He hasn't been cold lately -- the forward has not gone more than two games without a point since the end of October. The 31-year-old is up to 12 goals, 14 helpers, 90 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 43 contests this season. He's earned 11 of his 26 points on the power play.